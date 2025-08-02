Gibson Energy FY2026 EPS Cut by Raymond James Financial

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Raymond James Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.59.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$25.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.04. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer David Bruce Gosse bought 2,255 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,992.50. Also, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $436,982. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

