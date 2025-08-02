Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.43. 223,879 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 106,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

