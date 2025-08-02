Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.43. 223,879 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 106,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.2%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
