PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $342.14 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $342,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,853,000 after purchasing an additional 224,294 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 2,135,599 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,091,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $544.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $520.65 and a 200-day moving average of $509.07. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $558.86. The company has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

