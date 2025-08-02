Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,231 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BGSF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BGSF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BGSF alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen started coverage on BGSF in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Taglich Brothers raised shares of BGSF from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

BGSF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. BGSF, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. BGSF had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

BGSF Company Profile

(Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.