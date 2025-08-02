PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $181.02 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,563 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $181,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

