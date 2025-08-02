Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 46.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Eastman Chemical Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.58.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 8.96%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

