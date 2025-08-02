Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $393,000 Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Samjo Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,754,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $44.80 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

