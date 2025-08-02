Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $63.06 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 871.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,023,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815,642 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $63,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,338 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,093,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,639,000 after buying an additional 2,289,205 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,427,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,895,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,113.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,878,000 after buying an additional 996,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, May 19th.

MFC opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

