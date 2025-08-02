Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Has $4.23 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lessened its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

