Certified Advisory Corp Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 33,523 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 47,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $44.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.