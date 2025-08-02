Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 15,600 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned about 0.09% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 216,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 104,516 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,952,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

