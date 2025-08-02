Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,915 VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Price Performance

NLR opened at $112.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $121.41.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

