Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $43.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.91.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Aramark alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARMK

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Aramark Trading Down 0.2%

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 158,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,949,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $3,337,000.

ARMK opened at $42.46 on Monday. Aramark has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

About Aramark

(Get Free Report

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.