iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $39,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 55,933.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYY stock opened at $151.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.01. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.99 and a fifty-two week high of $156.17.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

