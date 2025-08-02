LPL Financial LLC Has $43.59 Million Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,627 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.00% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $43,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPX. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 662.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 119,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $149.18 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $154.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

