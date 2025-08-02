Assetmark Inc. Acquires 2,023 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

