TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,084 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,025,000 after buying an additional 1,065,474 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,718,000 after buying an additional 894,849 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,234,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,331,000 after buying an additional 847,409 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Teradyne by 54.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,428,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 729,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,824,000 after purchasing an additional 496,491 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TER. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Teradyne Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $104.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $58,574.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,313,644.31. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

