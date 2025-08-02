United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $46.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $46.00 target price on United Dominion Realty Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 8.35. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 452.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

