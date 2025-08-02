CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) and CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Critical Review

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) and CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

CryoPort has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBL International has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CryoPort alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CryoPort and CBL International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoPort 0 2 6 0 2.75 CBL International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

CryoPort currently has a consensus price target of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 46.15%. Given CryoPort’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CryoPort is more favorable than CBL International.

This table compares CryoPort and CBL International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoPort -50.15% -11.03% -5.54% CBL International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CryoPort and CBL International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoPort $228.38 million 1.60 -$114.76 million ($2.34) -3.11 CBL International $592.52 million 0.03 -$3.87 million N/A N/A

CBL International has higher revenue and earnings than CryoPort.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of CryoPort shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CBL International shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of CryoPort shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CryoPort beats CBL International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CryoPort

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services. It also provides CRYOGENE, an unparalleled solution that offers pre-clinical temperature-controlled biological materials management services comprising specimen storage, processing, collection, and retrieval; CRYOPD, a temperature-controlled logistics solution, which include temperature-controlled packaging and transport solutions from cryogenic temperature to controlled ambient; and IntegriCell services that comprise apheresis/leukapheresis collection, Cryoshuttle transportation, cryo-process optimization and processing services. In addition, the company offers MVE Biological Solutions' Fusion cryogenic system, a self-sustaining cryogenic freezer; MVE Biological Solutions' Vario cryogenic system, a cryogenic freezer system that supports temperatures between -20°C and -150°C; Cryoport Cryoshuttle provides clients with dedicated local transportation support; and Tec4Med. Further, it provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; frozen biological specimens transportation; and incoming and outgoing biological specimens management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About CBL International

(Get Free Report)

CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel. The company’s services to its customers include vessel refueling options available at ports; arranges vessel refueling activities and local physical delivery of marine fuel; and coordinates vessel refueling schedule. It also offers trade credit; handles unforeseeable circumstances and provides contingency solutions; fulfills special requests related to vessel refueling; and handles disputes relates to quality and quantity issues on marine fuel. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. CBL International Limited operates as a subsidiary of CBL (Asia) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.