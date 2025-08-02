Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Receives $85.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,962 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,387 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $79.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 72.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

