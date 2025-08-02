Assetmark Inc. Sells 247 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $258.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.43 and a 12 month high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.82.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $4,142,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,685.25. The trade was a 71.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

