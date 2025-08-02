Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) Shares Down 8.4% – Here’s Why

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.61. 12,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 26,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Abits Group Stock Down 8.4%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

Abits Group Company Profile

Abits Group Inc operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc in November 2023. Abits Group Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

