DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.30 and last traded at C$14.12. 188,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 310% from the average session volume of 45,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.41.

DRI Healthcare Trust is an open-ended trust that provides unitholders with differentiated exposure to the anticipated growth in the global pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets. Its business model is focused on managing and growing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties to deliver attractive growth in cash royalty receipts over the long term.

