Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.06 and last traded at $58.54. Approximately 289,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 149,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,572,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 26,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period.

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Company Profile

The Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Range Nuclear Renaissance index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of stocks of companies from around the world that are operating within the nuclear fuel and energy industry. NUKZ was launched on Jan 23, 2024 and is issued by Range.

