Short Interest in Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Rises By 528.3%

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 142,000 shares, agrowthof528.3% from the June 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Integral Diagnostics Price Performance

OTCMKTS ITGDF opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Integral Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

About Integral Diagnostics

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

