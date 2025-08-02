Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.49. Approximately 31,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 39,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Cadeler A/S Trading Down 2.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 288.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 148,926.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 38,721 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.