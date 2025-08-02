Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $118.95.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Laufman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $425,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 249,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,211,864.22. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $1,141,758.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 467,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,550,519.60. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,021,264 shares of company stock valued at $86,032,061. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.