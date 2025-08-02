Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 597,200 shares, anincreaseof718.1% from the June 30th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,972.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,972.0 days.

Munters Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMNNF opened at C$14.38 on Friday. Munters Group AB has a 12 month low of C$12.75 and a 12 month high of C$23.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.75.

About Munters Group AB (publ)

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through three segments: AirTech, Data Center Technologies, and FoodTech. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, air cleaners for agriculture, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

