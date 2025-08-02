Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 597,200 shares, anincreaseof718.1% from the June 30th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,972.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,972.0 days.
Munters Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMNNF opened at C$14.38 on Friday. Munters Group AB has a 12 month low of C$12.75 and a 12 month high of C$23.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.75.
About Munters Group AB (publ)
