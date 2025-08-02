Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.67 and traded as high as $6.88. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 24,626 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $111.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $40.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 13.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

Featured Stories

