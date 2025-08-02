Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 14,951 Shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,951 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $14,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 285.9% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,612,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Coca Cola Femsa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Coca Cola Femsa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $101.74.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 8.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca Cola Femsa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Coca Cola Femsa’s payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

Coca Cola Femsa Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola Femsa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola Femsa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.