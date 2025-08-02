Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 937 Shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 453,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 28,549 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Alcoa by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 39,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alcoa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 360,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 37,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

