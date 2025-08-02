Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 604.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 37.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

DXC Technology Stock Down 5.4%

DXC Technology stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. DXC Technology Company. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

