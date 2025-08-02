Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 323,553 Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 462.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,553 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $71,971,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after buying an additional 471,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CNX Resources by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,421,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,792,000 after buying an additional 411,485 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $14,268,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $13,430,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at CNX Resources
In related news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.20 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 245,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,509.60. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CNX Resources Trading Down 4.6%
Shares of CNX stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03.
CNX Resources Company Profile
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
