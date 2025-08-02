GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,024 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 324,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 220,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,329,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTH. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Life Time Group Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $27.91 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $706.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.06 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $517,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 86,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,200.14. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 11,655,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $342,440,999.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,898,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,404,327.06. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,548,155 shares of company stock valued at $691,624,905 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Time Group Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

