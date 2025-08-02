Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,155 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of AvePoint worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AvePoint by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after acquiring an additional 99,725 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in AvePoint by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,801 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVPT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $655,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,190,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,308,901.82. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $9,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,157,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,733,614.07. This trade represents a 30.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,000 shares of company stock worth $11,315,600 in the last ninety days. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvePoint Profile

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.