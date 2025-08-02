Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Napatree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Future You Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Future You Wealth LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:XVV opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $49.02.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

