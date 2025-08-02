Aviso Wealth Management Has $960,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aviso Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,996,000 after purchasing an additional 229,857 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,376,000 after buying an additional 216,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after buying an additional 144,217 shares during the period. SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,643,000 after buying an additional 139,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,498,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $674.40 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $705.26. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $652.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

