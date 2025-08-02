Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $869,000 Stake in E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of E.W. Scripps worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

Shares of SSP stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $254.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $524.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.04 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $2.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Report on E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps Profile

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.