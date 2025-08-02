Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Torm Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Torm Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Torm were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Torm by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torm during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Torm during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Torm by 23.7% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Torm by 63.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Torm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Torm from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Torm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Torm Price Performance

TRMD stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. Torm Plc has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $38.98.

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. Torm had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 22.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Torm Plc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Torm Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Torm’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

About Torm

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Featured Articles

