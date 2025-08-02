Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1,584.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $254,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 125,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 87,287 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 756.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 204,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 181,040 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $128.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $132.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

