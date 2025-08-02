Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 614 Shares of Citizens Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Services were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZFS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Services by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZFS stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. Citizens Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $250.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

