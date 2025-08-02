Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,676,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WRB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of W.R. Berkley stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.