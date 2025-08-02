Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 target price on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of CB opened at $267.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.
Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.