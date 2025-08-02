Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 913 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.