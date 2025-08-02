TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFSL. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 935.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

In related news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $47,212.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,358.02. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,543.96. This represents a 16.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,012 shares of company stock worth $1,128,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Stock Down 2.1%

TFSL stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.75. TFS Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 4.40%. On average, research analysts expect that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 403.57%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

