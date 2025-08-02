Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $475,714,000 after buying an additional 601,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,521,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $338,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,284,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,444,000 after purchasing an additional 244,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,045,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after purchasing an additional 258,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,954,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,965. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $145.41 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.26.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.86.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

