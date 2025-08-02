Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,709,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,201,000 after buying an additional 135,090 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,218,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,224,000 after purchasing an additional 195,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,894,000 after purchasing an additional 758,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,248,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,188,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.19.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 236.84%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

