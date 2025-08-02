Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $158,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of VTES stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $101.52.
About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
