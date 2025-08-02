Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 257 Shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 57,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,998,000 after purchasing an additional 73,498 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 630.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,333,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Celanese Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of CE opened at $48.59 on Friday. Celanese Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is -0.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. This represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

