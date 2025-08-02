Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,034 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 109.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

